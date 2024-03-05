Universal Security Instruments (UUU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN: UUU):

3/4/2024 – Universal Security Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU remained flat at $1.44 on Tuesday. 9,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,964. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

