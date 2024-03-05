Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

