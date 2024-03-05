Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.