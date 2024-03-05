Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.16. 34,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Health Services by 51.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,152,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

