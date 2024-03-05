Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for approximately 4.6% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Unity Software worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 9,710,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051,949. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 446,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,108,208.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,293 shares of company stock worth $10,573,258 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

