UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,325. The company has a market cap of $436.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

