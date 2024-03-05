United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $270.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.00 and last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.26.
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.26.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.
United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States Lime & Minerals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.