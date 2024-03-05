United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,840. The company has a market capitalization of $581.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

