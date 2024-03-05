United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

United Fire Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. 12,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,840. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $581.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

