United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue None Dividend of $0.32

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $41,767.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,529 shares of company stock worth $63,971. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

