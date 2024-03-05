Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,052 ($13.35) target price on the stock.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.66) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,099.40 ($13.95).

Unite Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.08). 357,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 834.28 ($10.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 963.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,714.29%.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

