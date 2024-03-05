uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of QURE stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.