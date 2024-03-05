Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $253.32 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

