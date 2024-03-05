Umee One Day Trading Volume Hits $239,509.33 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Umee has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $239,509.33 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Umee Profile
Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz.
Buying and Selling Umee
