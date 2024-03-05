UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,524 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of UGI worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 644.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,491 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UGI by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 197,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 489,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,448. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.