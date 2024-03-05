UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.60. 70,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

