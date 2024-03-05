UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.53.

UDR opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

