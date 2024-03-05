UBS Group Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $76.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 25,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,270. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.