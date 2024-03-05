UBS Group Boosts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $3.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

