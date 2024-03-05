U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.