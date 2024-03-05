U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

