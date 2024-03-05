Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 583,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,314. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

