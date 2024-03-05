Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 4.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.09 and last traded at $57.43. Approximately 1,021,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,599,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 6.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Twilio by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.