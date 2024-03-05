Trust Wallet Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $602.92 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $602.92 million and $41.42 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.