Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,232 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

