Truist Financial Corp Sells 37,054 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Gentex worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,041. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

