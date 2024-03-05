Truist Financial Corp Sells 33 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Watsco worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO traded down $6.15 on Tuesday, reaching $391.26. 42,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,515. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.21. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.05 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.