Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,203 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

