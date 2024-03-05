Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,049 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $220.53. 252,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,973. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $230.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.83. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock worth $6,624,283 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.