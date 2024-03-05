Truist Financial Corp Sells 213,061 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,061 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.35. 876,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

