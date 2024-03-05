Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,607 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 1,638,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

