Truist Financial Corp Purchases 66,802 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

PAYX traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $120.83. 184,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,986. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

