Truist Financial Corp Purchases 23,015 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.14. 140,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

