Truist Financial Corp Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $117.19. 459,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

