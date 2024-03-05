Truist Financial Corp Has $18.13 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 781,082 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

