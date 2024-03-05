Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.55. 114,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,783. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

