Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

TSCO stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.04. 132,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,389. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $255.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

