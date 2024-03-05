Truist Financial Corp Acquires 191,972 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,972 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 270,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

