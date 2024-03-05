Truist Financial Corp Acquires 16,178 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,006. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

