Truist Financial Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

