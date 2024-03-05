trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

