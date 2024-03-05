TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337,913 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of TriNet Group worth $90,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 477.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after buying an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.27. 58,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $132.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

