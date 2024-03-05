TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 57,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 708.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

