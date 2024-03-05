Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 94,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,685. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.