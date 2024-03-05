Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Declares $0.17 Interim Dividend

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Treasury Wine Estates

In other Treasury Wine Estates news, insider John Mullen acquired 40,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.32 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$501,178.73 ($325,440.73). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.