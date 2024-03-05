Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives $19.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
TMCI stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $848.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.28. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
