Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives $19.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TMCI

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

TMCI stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $848.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.28. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.