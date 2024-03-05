TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $43,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,111,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,167.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,087.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $967.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.