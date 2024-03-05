Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) is Juniper Investment Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Juniper Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the period. Transcat accounts for about 3.7% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Transcat worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Transcat by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.32 million, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

