Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Sells £84,318 in Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.68), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($107,016.12).

Tracsis Price Performance

Shares of LON:TRCS traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 929 ($11.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,538. Tracsis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($8.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.07). The company has a market cap of £280.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4,187.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 904.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 833.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 909.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.44) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRCS

About Tracsis

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.