Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 119.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

