Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.35.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of TD opened at C$80.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$89.73. The stock has a market cap of C$143.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.