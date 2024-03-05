Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.11 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

